Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$24.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$34.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy stock opened at C$12.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.33. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 12-month low of C$12.69 and a 12-month high of C$25.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$574.01 million, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.51%.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

