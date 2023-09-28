Brokerages Set Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Target Price at $14.00

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have commented on SG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of SG stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. Sweetgreen has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 30.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $152.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.99 million. Analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 5,399 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $78,447.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sweetgreen news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,380 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $31,868.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 135,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,473.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 5,399 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $78,447.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,021 shares of company stock worth $2,470,417 in the last ninety days. 22.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SG. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 73.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,102,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,115 shares in the last quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the first quarter valued at about $12,352,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the second quarter valued at about $18,638,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 421.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,262,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 1,009.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,009,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 918,656 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

