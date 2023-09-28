Brokerages Set AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) PT at C$8.50

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOS. Pi Financial lowered AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cormark raised their target price on AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

TSE BOS opened at C$4.42 on Thursday. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$4.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.67, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of C$119.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.84.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.01). AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of C$153.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$148.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 0.3193788 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.39%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

