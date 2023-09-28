Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Grocery Outlet

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 255,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $8,791,916.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 255,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $8,791,916.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $66,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $778,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 267,748 shares of company stock valued at $9,189,292 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 120.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 134,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $1,166,000.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO stock opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.05.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.89 million. Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Free Report

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.