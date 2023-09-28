Brokerages Set Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) PT at $46.22

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.22.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Adient in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adient from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.48. Adient has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.81.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adient will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Conklin sold 909 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,905.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 782.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

