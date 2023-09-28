Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AROC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Archrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $137,941.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at $501,056.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AROC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after buying an additional 1,462,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $11,380,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Archrock by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,735,000 after acquiring an additional 963,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Archrock by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after acquiring an additional 915,097 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Archrock by 320.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,051,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 801,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of AROC stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Archrock has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Archrock had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $247.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.19%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

