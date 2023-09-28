G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHXGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

GTHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 34,826 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 26,127 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTHX opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $42.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.34 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.26% and a negative return on equity of 143.26%. Equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

