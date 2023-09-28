StockNews.com Lowers Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.28.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $54.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

