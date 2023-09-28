Citigroup Boosts Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Price Target to $31.00

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $27.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $27.46.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $597.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.33 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 2.89%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher J. Dyer sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $103,152.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,795.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Christopher J. Dyer sold 4,800 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $103,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,795.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 14,600 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $379,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,213.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,069. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 21,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

