NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $140.00.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.83.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $89.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,111,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,521,881,000 after purchasing an additional 430,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

