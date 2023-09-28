Jabil (NYSE:JBL) PT Raised to $130.00 at Bank of America

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JBL. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays started coverage on Jabil in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.78.

NYSE:JBL opened at $105.35 on Monday. Jabil has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $117.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.51%.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

