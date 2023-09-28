Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

ERJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $15.75 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Get Embraer alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERJ

Embraer Price Performance

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. Embraer has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. Research analysts expect that Embraer will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Embraer by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 751,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 1.4% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 63,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.