Brokerages Set a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Price Target at $1.65

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $3.00 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Partners L P boosted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 71,069,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after buying an additional 1,345,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,032,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 585,353 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 374,420 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKA opened at $0.46 on Thursday. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.21.

a.k.a. Brands shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, October 2nd. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, September 29th.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $136.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. Research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

