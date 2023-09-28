Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of Phoenix New Media stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.85. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.99.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.