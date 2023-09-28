Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Societe Generale downgraded Snam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.
Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.
