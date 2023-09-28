Terna (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Terna (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Terna Stock Performance

Shares of TERRF opened at $7.18 on Monday. Terna has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18.

About Terna

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

