Terna (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Terna (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Terna Stock Performance
Shares of TERRF opened at $7.18 on Monday. Terna has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18.
About Terna
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Terna
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Terna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.