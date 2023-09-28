Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Lifted to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.65.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $19.72 on Monday. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.59 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $957,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,373. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Subi Sethi sold 9,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $171,283.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,267.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $957,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,450 shares in the company, valued at $659,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,125 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1,032.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,220,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,067 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 52.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 70.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,220,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter worth $3,511,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

