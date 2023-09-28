Citigroup Begins Coverage on British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Argus downgraded British American Tobacco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On British American Tobacco

NYSE:BTI opened at $31.85 on Monday. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

(Get Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

