BMO Capital Markets Boosts Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $211.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $207.67.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $182.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $157.28 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.69%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,836 shares of company stock worth $2,014,000 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.