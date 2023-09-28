Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BEP. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

NYSE BEP opened at $23.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -39.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -225.00%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at about $4,265,627,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

