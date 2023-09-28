StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CO stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $151.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Institutional Trading of Global Cord Blood

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CO. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares during the last quarter.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

