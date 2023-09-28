Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.50% and a negative net margin of 3,234.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,821,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 59.9% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,176,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 814,876 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 293.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 18,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

