Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.78.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $33.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $62.08.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.79 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 40.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,802,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,685,000 after acquiring an additional 829,234 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 891,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,367,000 after purchasing an additional 791,370 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,758,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,336,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $15,368,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

