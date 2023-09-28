Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Hudson Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Hudson Technologies stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $601.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.40. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $90.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,784,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,402,000 after buying an additional 425,393 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 28.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,085,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,933,000 after purchasing an additional 691,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,901,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,916,000 after purchasing an additional 240,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,192,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 79,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,960,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 96,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Articles

