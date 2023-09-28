Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) PT Lowered to $12.00 at HC Wainwright

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Enlivex Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ENLV opened at $1.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.95. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 2,689.0% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the period. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

