Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) PT Lowered to $12.00 at HC Wainwright

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.
Enlivex Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of ENLV opened at $1.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.95. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67.
Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.
About Enlivex Therapeutics
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.
