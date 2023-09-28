Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Barclays

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of UTZ opened at $14.30 on Monday. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,430.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,300.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

