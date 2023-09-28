Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Shares of WRBY opened at $12.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. Warby Parker has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 2.02.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.63 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $59,790.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $1,263.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 9,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $125,776.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,830.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $59,790.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,878 shares of company stock worth $5,199,246 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Warby Parker by 1,434.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter worth $88,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

