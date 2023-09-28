BTIG Research Lowers Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) to Neutral

BTIG Research cut shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Morphic from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Morphic from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Morphic in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.43.

Morphic Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of MORF stock opened at $22.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.47. Morphic has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.02). Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Morphic will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,550.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,550.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $205,172.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,194 shares of company stock worth $1,497,146. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Morphic by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Morphic by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

