Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Plug Power from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $7.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Plug Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $7.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.90. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $260.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Plug Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

