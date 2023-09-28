JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $49.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.12.

Comcast stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. Comcast has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

