ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.49. ContraFect has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $15.76.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
