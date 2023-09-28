ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.49. ContraFect has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $15.76.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect

ContraFect Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 351,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89,069 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

