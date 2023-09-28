ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRXFree Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.49. ContraFect has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $15.76.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 351,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89,069 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.