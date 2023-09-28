Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Increased to $168.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BIDU. OTR Global lowered Baidu to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baidu from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Baidu from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $131.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Baidu has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $160.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,852,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,314,000 after purchasing an additional 251,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Baidu by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,954,000 after purchasing an additional 555,221 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $277,388,000 after purchasing an additional 406,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Baidu by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,826,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,902,000 after purchasing an additional 390,248 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

