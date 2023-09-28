AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Performance

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $90.23 million, a PE ratio of 110.55 and a beta of 0.61. AstroNova has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AstroNova by 36.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in AstroNova by 14.3% in the second quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 535,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 66,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AstroNova by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AstroNova by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AstroNova by 0.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

