Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.14.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $10.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $959.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million. On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory J. Divis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,000 shares of company stock worth $348,500. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,524,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,409,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $5,404,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 553.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 586,247 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $4,580,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

