StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $0.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.74. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

