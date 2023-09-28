StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Assembly Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $0.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.74. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.
Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.
About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.
