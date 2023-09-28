StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.30. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
