Stifel Nicolaus Boosts OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Price Target to $16.00

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.17.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPAL opened at $7.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.69. OPAL Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $55.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OPAL Fuels will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPAL. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,741,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after buying an additional 943,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,514,000. Yarra Square Partners LP increased its position in OPAL Fuels by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 263,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 37,664 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in OPAL Fuels by 166,354.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 237,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth $1,297,000. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.