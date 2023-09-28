Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target to $17.00

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Performance

RPTX opened at $12.67 on Monday. Repare Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.28 million, a P/E ratio of -84.47 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $30.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Articles

