Citigroup Trims Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price to $104.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SBUX. Bank of America boosted their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.38.

SBUX stock opened at $91.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

