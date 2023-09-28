Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $81.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Shares of ZD opened at $64.11 on Monday. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $94.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 6,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

