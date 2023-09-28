Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, HSBC raised Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adevinta ASA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.67.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADEVF

Adevinta ASA Price Performance

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

Adevinta ASA stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. Adevinta ASA has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $10.58.

(Get Free Report)

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.