Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Cut to Neutral at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAYRY. Berenberg Bank cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a reduce rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BAYRY

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.7 %

BAYRY opened at $11.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.