Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Cut to Neutral at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAYRY. Berenberg Bank cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a reduce rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.25.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BAYRY
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.7 %
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- What is a SEC Filing?
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.