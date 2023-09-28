Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Raised to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYFFree Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Derwent London from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,200 ($26.87) to GBX 2,040 ($24.91) in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Derwent London from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,372.50.

Derwent London Stock Performance

DWVYF opened at $24.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65. Derwent London has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $26.14.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

