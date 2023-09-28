Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Klépierre Price Performance
Klépierre stock opened at $24.98 on Monday. Klépierre has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
About Klépierre
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Klépierre
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.