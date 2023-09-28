Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CBGPY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,175 ($14.35) to GBX 1,150 ($14.04) in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.04) to GBX 1,100 ($13.43) in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,066.67.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBGPY

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

Close Brothers Group Increases Dividend

Shares of CBGPY stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $1.0449 dividend. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.20%.

About Close Brothers Group

(Get Free Report)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.