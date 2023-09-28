StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Stock Performance
China Pharma stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $2.46.
China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 77.41% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter.
China Pharma Company Profile
China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.
