New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on New Gold from $1.05 to $1.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. CSFB decreased their price target on New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.29.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.24. The company has a market cap of $633.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

