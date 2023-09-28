CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CNMD. KeyCorp increased their target price on CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.67.

CNMD opened at $97.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. CONMED has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.92 and its 200-day moving average is $119.56.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.15 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.75%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,760.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $151,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after acquiring an additional 127,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of CONMED by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,472,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,926,000 after acquiring an additional 70,297 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,402,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,944,000 after acquiring an additional 335,974 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,350,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,302,000 after acquiring an additional 99,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CONMED by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,247,000 after acquiring an additional 33,781 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

