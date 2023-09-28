Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Conformis Price Performance

Shares of CFMS stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. Conformis has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 86.46% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Conformis will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

About Conformis

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Conformis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Conformis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Conformis during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Conformis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

