Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Reed’s Trading Down 7.2 %

NYSE:REED opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 million. Research analysts predict that Reed’s will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

